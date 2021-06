The government has announced 25 million euro in funding to help gigs and festivals to happen this year.

Electric Picnic, Body and Soul, Sea Sessions and PaircLife by Indiependence are among the festivals to get funding.

It also includes money to hold events at the Olympia, the Gaiety and Bord Gais theatres along with funding for a number of touring circuses.

The Live Performance Support Scheme aims to provide money for live events to take place even with reduced attendances.