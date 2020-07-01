The government is concerned about the level of compliance around COVID-19 guidelines.

It is recommending people to trust their instincts and to leave businesses that aren’t allowing enough space for social distancing.

Liz Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach says compliance needs to be high:

“A recent and troubling survey from the CSO indicates that just around 60% of respondents rated their personal compliance with government advice and guidelines as high.”

That compares to over 80% in April”, she said.

“It’s really important to remember that COVID-19 is still right us, it hasn’t gone away.”

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexel