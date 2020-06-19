The Taoiseach has this evening announced an acceleration in the easing of lockdown measures.

Leo Varadkar said that most things in the phasing process are now being moved to Phase Three, which begins on June 29th.

All sports can return on that date, including close contact sports. Hair salons and barbers can reopen, along with cinemas, theatres and gyms.

Churches and places of worship can reopen too. Large gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors will be allowed from Monday week. This will increase to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors from July 20th.

The Taoiseach said these new measures come with four things to consider:

Distance – Always try to stay 2m from others.

Activity – Wash your hands and wear a facemask where recommended.

Time – Spending longer with someone else increases your risk.

Environment – Always bear in mind an indoor, closed, ventilated space is more risky than outdoors.