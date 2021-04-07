By Dean Egan.

A passing snow shower helped fire fighters extinguish the remnants of a large gorse fire close to the Nine Stones area on Mount Leinster last night.

Driven by strong winds, the fast moving gorse fire was visible across County Carlow.

Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service say;

“This fire burned very close to the Nine Stones car park which will result in an unsightly scar on the landscape adjacent to this natural beauty spot for the remainder of the summer months.”

“Despite numerous appeals a number of individuals continue to intentionally light fires on Mt Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains.”

“As well as being damaging to plant and animal life, these fires release enormous volumes of smoke, carbon dioxide and other pollutants which are harmful to the atmosphere.” Reports this evening of a significant gorse fire on Mount Leinster #Carlow 👇 https://t.co/npwanWvIQC — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 6, 2021