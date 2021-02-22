By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary.

It happened at around 8:30 pm on Sunday at a residence in Camolin, Wexford on Sunday,

Three masked men entered the house and demanded money.

One of these men produced a knife during the incident.

A small quantity of cash and belongings were taken from the scene but no persons were injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the Camolin area between 8-9 pm and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this available.

In particular, Gardaí are also seeking information from anyone who may have seen a Silver / Green Mondeo car in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Gorey at 053 94 30690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.