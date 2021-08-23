By Dean Egan.

Gogglebox UK star Mary Cook has passed away in hospital, at the age of 92.

The Bristol woman joined the series in 2016 with her best friend Marina and the pair’s quick wit and cheeky comments saw them quickly become fan favourites.

In a statement, the show said it is “extremely saddened” by the news of Mary’s death and said she will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family.

We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021