By Dean Egan.

Gogglebox star Andrew Michael has died at the age of 61, Channel 4 has confirmed.

He was well known for appearing on the series alongside his wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex.

The family joined the show, which sees members of the public review the previous week’s television, in 2013.

A statement from Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert said he died after a short illness last weekend with his family by his side.

Earlier this week it was announced that Gogglebox star Mary Cook had died at the age of 92.

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/9swH4JA0RN — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 27, 2021