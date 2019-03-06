A number of buildings have been evacuated at Glasgow University in Scotland after reports of a suspicious package.

The parcel was received in the mail room.

A tweet from the university said it was acting under advice from Police Scotland.

Police there are dealing with the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing.”

Share it:













Don't Miss