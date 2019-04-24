Kilkenny based nutrition group, Glanbia, has reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.4%.

The figure was revealed in the company’s First Quarter 2019 Interim Management Statement.

According to the statement issued, the company attributes the growth to success in the nutritional and performance nutrition sectors; and a stronger US Dollar.

The positive news follows the company’s acquisition of long-standing US brands Slimfast and Watson in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Despite a positive first quarter, Glanbia’s debt as of March 30, 2019, stands at €808.9 million – up from €424.7 million in the same quarter last year. This increase is primarily due to the aforementioned acquisitions.

Commenting today, Glanbia Group Managing Director, Siobahán Talbot stated: “Our strategy remains on track and we reiterate our full year guidance of 5% to 8% growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency, in 2019, with growth to be delivered in the second half of the year.”