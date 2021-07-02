By Dean Egan.

IFA President, Tipperary-man Tim Cullinan, says the Glanbia cheese plant should proceed without delay after an application by An Taisce to seek leave to apply to the Court of Appeal was turned down this morning.

The project has now been fully considered by Kilkenny County Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court and this latest application.

On each occasion, the process has found in favour of developing the plant.

Speaking after the ruling, Mr Cullinan said:

“The decision not to allow a further hearing of An Taisce’s objection to the Glanbia cheese plant is the fourth time the project has been upheld,” he said.

“An Taisce has a prescribed role in the planning system, but they also have a duty to act responsibly. On each occasion, the process has found everything is in order. Objecting for the sake of it is an abuse of the system,” he said.

The Glanbia project was designed as a response to the challenge from Brexit and the need for our sector to diversify its products and seek new markets.

“As the most exposed sector in the country, it’s reckless of any organisation to obstruct a valid initiative that is designed to safeguard the livelihoods of farm families and the rural economy in the south east,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher has welcomed the ruling this morning, saying:

“This is a victory for common sense,” said Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher on hearing that the High Court has rejected an application for leave to appeal against the proposed new Glanbia cheese making facility in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

“This planning application has been granted by both Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála. It has now been tested twice in the High Court – enough is enough; it is time to get it built.”