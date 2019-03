A nine-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted in the shower in France, along with her stepdad who tried to save her.

The girl was washing in the family home in Avert (Charente-Maritime) when the accident happened yesterday evening.

Her mother was severely burnt trying to help.

According to LCI, the family had just recently moved into the house and that the cause is not yet known.

The incident is being investigated by the Brigade de la Tremblade.

