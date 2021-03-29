By Joleen Murphy

The Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Cycle in aid of Suicide or Survive (SOS), takes place each year in Lemybrien, County Waterford.

The fundraiser is now in its seventh year and has raised €60,000 since 2015.

This year’s cycle will now take place online from March 29th to April 9th.

This online cycle is called “Cycle for SOS” and sets the challenge to take on a 20km cycle within your 5km radius to help raise awareness for mental health and vital funds for SOS.

All funds raised will go to SOS to enable them to facilitate free mental health workshops in Waterford.

Now more than ever during these difficult times people are struggling with their mental health and need the services that SOS provide.

How you can take part:

1. Donate via our Just Giving Page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cycleforsos2021

2. Cycle 20km within your 5km

3. Nominate three people to take part on Social Media using the hashtag #CYCLEFORSOS

Suicide or Survive (SOS) is a nationwide Irish charity focused on breaking down the stigma associated with mental health issues and ensuring that those affected have access to quality recovery services that are right for the individual.

SOS are working to build a society where people embrace their mental health wellness and those with difficulties are treated with dignity and respect, and experience a service that offers them hope, a safe place and a positive future.

For more information visit suicideorsurvive.ie