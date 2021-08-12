Dublin criminal Gerry Hutch, also known as The Monk, has been arrested in Spain, according to The Irish Times.

He has been sought by gardaí for several years over his alleged involvement in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Mr Hutch is wanted in Ireland to face criminal charges over a fatal gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin. It appears he has been detained in Spain because of a European arrest warrant relating to the investigation in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána has investigated the 2016 attack, which was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud and significantly escalated that feud, and a file was submitted to the DPP about Mr Hutch’s alleged involvement, with a direction issued to charge him.

On the basis of that direction, gardaí applied to the High Court for a European arrest warrant for Mr Hutch, which was granted. The warrant was circulated to law enforcement across Europe, with Mr Hutch facing arrest and extradition if located in Europe, though he can fight the process.

The 58-year-old Dubliner has been abroad in recent years and for much of that time his location has not been known to law enforcement in the Republic.

The last time he was seen in Dublin was for the funeral of his brother Eddie Hutch (59), who was shot dead outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city on February 8th, 2016, just days after the attack at the Regency Hotel.

Gardaí have always believed the intended target of the hotel attack was crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The violent shooting at the North Dublin hotel sparked a bloody gang war that claimed 18 lives.

Kinahan was identified in the High Court in Dublin as a senior figure who “controlled and managed” the operations of the Kinahan organised crime group.

The international crime syndicate has been involved in the smuggling of drugs and guns into Ireland, the UK and Europe.

In recent times, Kinahan has attempted to re-brand himself as a boxing promoter.

But he drew further scrutiny when it was revealed he played a key role in organising the heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan claimed to have stepped away from boxing after the controversy that followed, but a recent BBC Panorama investigation revealed he still holds close links with the sport. – Additional reporting: PA