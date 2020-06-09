A German prosecutor has revealed he has evidence Madeleine McCann is dead and that the new suspect may have committed more crimes – including against Irish people.

Hans Christian Wolters insists there is no information that Madeleine is alive, 13 years after the British girl disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal aged three.

German and British police have already had hundreds of tip-offs since a new suspect was identified as Christian B – a convicted German sex offender.

Police in Germany are appealing to Irish tourists that might have been in Praia da Luz between 1995 and 2007 and who may have information to come forward.

Wolters is calling for more information about him:

“We think the suspect has committed more crimes possibly against British people, Irish and Americans. We think there are more victims of sexual crimes [committed by Christian B].”