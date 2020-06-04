A German paedophile, who’s in jail, is now a key suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Police aren’t naming him but say he’s white, 6 feet tall, and had short blond hair when the 3-year-old vanished in Portugal in 2007.

The suspect was in the vicinity of Praia da Luz the evening Madeline went missing and had a phone call that ended a little over an hour before Madeline disappeared.

Detectives are appealing to people who may have seen the man driving a Volkswagen campervan or Jaguar XJR6 in Praia da Luz.

Sky News reports that the suspect had reregistered the Jaguar in someone else’s name the day after Madeline went missing.

London-based journalist Vincent McAviney says the man was living in the area at the time:

“The man was living quite an unusual life; he was living in a Volkswagen van, there’s also a possible attachment to a [nearby] house.”

Police seem very interested in the phone call he made as it may guide what he was doing that night.”