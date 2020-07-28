German investigators have confirmed they’re searching an allotment in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

They’ve been digging and using a search dog at the site near Hanover – the area once home to the man police has called their prime suspect.

Journalist Robbyn Swan’s co-written a book about Madeleine’s case.

She says it could be a significant development:

“We don’t actually know why the search is taking place today”, she said.

“Are they looking for something specifically to do with Madeline’s disappearance or are they looking for some other kind of incriminating evidence”