Former Leicester and Bath wing Steve Booth has died at the age of 42.

Leicester said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Booth’s death.

He joined them in 2000 after playing rugby league at Huddersfield and Doncaster, and Pontefract-born Booth went on to score 26 tries in 71 appearances for the Tigers.

During a four-year stint at the club, he played his part in Leicester winning two Premiership titles and successive European Cup triumphs.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy described his former Leicester team-mate as “a real entertainer on the pitch”.

“Steve was a big personality in a dressing room full of big personalities,” Murphy told the Tigers’ official website.

“He came in from rugby league but settled in quickly, and he played the best rugby of his career at Leicester in a very successful team.

“He was a real entertainer on the pitch and will be remembered as someone who could score tries out of nothing.

“We were shocked to hear of his passing and, on behalf of everyone at Tigers, pass on condolences to his partner and their family and friends.”

After leaving Leicester Booth had a short spell with Bath, but he settled in Leicester following his retirement from playing and set up a business in the city.