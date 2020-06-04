Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters are facing a substantial legal bill after the High Court ruled that they must foot the bill for their failed COVID-19 legal challenge.

The High Court ruled that they must pay two days of legal costs for the State respondents, notice parties, the Dáil, Seanad, and the Ceann Comhairle.

The pair took the case to the High Court in May, arguing that emergency COVID-19 regulations introduced by the government were unconstitutional.

The presiding judge said Waters and O’Doherty failed to engage with the case made by the respondents and the Oireachtas “in any meaningful way”.

It was also noted that the pair failed to furnish any expert evidence or facts to support their view.

The judge went on to say that it was of his opinion that the laws introduced by the government were “constitutionally permissible.”

“Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, empty rhetoric and a bogus historical parallel are not a substitute for facts,” he added.