By Aoife Kearns

Waterford was always going to be an interesting constituency with question marks over who would secure the two seats left behind by Fine Gael’s John Deasy and outgoing Independent Minister John Halligan.

In the end it was short of no surprises…


It was obvious from the first tally that Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane would secure a seat.

Deputy Cullinane was elected in a landslide victory securing 20,566 votes, in what looks set to be a huge victory for the party across the South East.

For the first time since the 1960s, Fine Gael failed to secure a seat in the county with Damien Geoghegan eliminated in the sixth count and John Cummins holding out until the final count, but subsequently losing out Marc Ó Cathasaigh of the Green Party.

The elimination of Geoghegan alongside John Pratt of the Labour party means that there will be no West Waterford TD.

The 7th and final count saw three candidates elected with Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler reaching the quota and getting 11,233 votes followed by Independent Matt Shanahan and Marc Ó Cathasaigh of the Green Party.

 

Here was the final result at Waterford Count Centre at WIT:

Photo Credit: Tír na nÓg Photos

