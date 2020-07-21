Concerts that were set to take place this summer in Waterford and Kilkenny featuring Gavin James have been cancelled.
‘Live at the Drive-In’ was due to take place this August, with Gavin James announcing on social media that his gigs in at Tramore Racecourse on August 7th and Gowran Racecourse on August 12th will no longer go ahead.
Those who bought tickets would have watched the gigs from within their cars.
Organisers say the concerts can no longer go ahead as planned due to government guidelines, and full refunds will be made available.
In a statement the Nervous singer said: “We have looked at all options and have sought out support and advice from the Government, unfortunately with continuing changes with COVID procedures we can not confirm any alternate dates.”
Just getting my head around this….but we have been advised that all of the Drive In shows can no longer proceed due to…
Posted by Gavin James on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Hermitage Green were also set to play at Gowran in Kilkenny on August 12th, but have yet to release a statement in response to the news.