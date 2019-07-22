Garry Moroney appointed new CEO of Roomex 22 July 2019

Garry Moroney has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Roomex. Announcing the appointment today, Roomex chairman Paddy Holahan said that the Board "has chosen a dynamic leader who has vast international acumen, experience and a deep knowledge of scaling tech companies to incredible success.” Previously, Mr Moroney was the founder and CEO of two successful companies in Clavis Insight and Similarity Systems. Mr Moroney said that he is "incredibly excited" to lead the business "through this hyper-growth phase and find new opportunities as part of our global expansion". He said that the company has identified "a massively underserviced segment in these companies that have a travelling workforce and a requirement for an all-in-one platform to search, book, manage and pay for their hotel bookings".