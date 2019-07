A fraudster in Mitchelstown in Co. Cork has managed to pass off prop money from a film production as real currency.

Gardaí are warning the public to be on guard for the fake notes, which are marked with a message saying they’re props.

They’re warning that the 10 and 20 euro notes are very convincing.

A key difference is however, that they’re signed by ‘Movie Money’ under the EU flag, instead of Mario Draghi for the ECB president.