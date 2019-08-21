Gardaí warn public over text scam aiming to access bank details

Gardaí are warning the public about a text scam which aims to gain access to someone’s personal bank account details.

The ‘smishing’ scam sees the victim receive a text message appearing to be from their bank.

It asks them to confirm personal details or click on links to unfreeze their account.

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have stated that the focus of the scam is to obtain personal information that will allow them to steal money from bank accounts.

Gardaí have released the key details of the scam, which are:

The message will imitate a text from your bank

The message will typically ask you to click on a link to a website to “verify”, “update” or to “reactivate” your account

It may ask you to reply to the text message with personal or financial information or to click on a link to website

If it includes a link, the website is a fake one. The website will then attempt to get you to disclose personal or financial information

If clicked on it also could download dangerous software known as malware to your computer or mobile device

Often the text will create a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking. For example your money is in danger or your account will be frozen.

The gardaí added that there are a few warning signs that people can be aware of.

The text message will be unsolicited

The text message will always seek information that allows access to bank accounts. Note: banks or other financial institutions would not look for that kind of information

The text will instruct the individual to go to a website or make a phone call to a specified number

The text will create a fear that if the customer does not take action requested in the text, their account will be compromised

The text will emphasise the need for urgent action by the recipient of the text.

“Banks and other financial entities will never make unsolicited contact with individuals asking for personal details, account numbers, 4-digit pin number or passwords,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the GNECB.

He stated that people “should contact their bank independently to check on the validity of the communications they have received before taking any action.”

The gardaí offered the following advice to people who may be concerned about the scam.

A text from your bank will not ask you for any personal information, only ever respond Y or N to bank text messages

Never respond to a text message that requests your 4-digit card PIN or your online banking details or any other password

Do not respond to unsolicited text/SMS messages before independently validating who the text appears to be from

Never use the number in the text message. For your bank, use the number on the back of your debit/credit card

Don’t be rushed. Take your time and make the appropriate checks before responding

Do not click on a link, attachment or image that you receive in an unsolicited text without first verifying the text and understanding what you are clicking on

If you think you have responded to a Smishing text message, contact your bank immediately

“Always be wary of any unexpected calls or texts which appear to be your bank especially those asking for personal details or payments,” said Niamh Davenport, who leads the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland FraudSMART programme.

“Your bank will never ask for your personal information so never give your financial or personal information in order to release money, refund fees, or access to your computer.

“Fraudsters are very convincing but don’t be afraid to take the time to make the relevant checks.

“The scammer will try to rush you, but this is all designed to panic you into doing something you wouldn’t otherwise do.”