As many people continue to receive parcels during the Christmas period, gardaí have warned the public to be wary of unsolicited texts and emails advising of a parcel awaiting delivery and urging customers to click on various links.

Gardaí have received numerous reports recently of a scam where consumers receive various messages purporting to be from An Post relating to a parcel awaiting delivery and advising persons to click on the link for further details.

While this particular scam involves An Post, gardaí “would like to advise the public to be vigilant against any such email or text involving any organisation”.

Gardaí are advising the public to never click on an unsolicited text or email, never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords, and to not respond to such emails or texts.

Instead, gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local Garda Station.