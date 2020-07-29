The public is being warned by Gardaí of a ‘smishing’ scam doing the rounds.

People are being contacted by text message, from someone claiming to be from AIB, leading them to think their bank card has been compromised.

They are then being asked to log on to a website to get a new card and to insert their pin number and other personal data.

Gardaí are advising people to never click a link in an unsolicited text and never give away personal data like your pin, card numbers and passwords.

Garda Inspectors

This comes as the number of garda inspectors is to increase by almost a third, from 380 to 500.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says the announcement is ‘timely and much-needed’.

It says the Operating Policing Model marks a significant change in the delivery of policing in Ireland. And to meet the reform, the AGSI says the workload at inspector level will increase significantly.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, welcomes increase in inspectors.

“I think it is welcomed and we need to see the reform move as quickly as possible. Many people have had huge problems over the past number of years about how the police model has worked or not worked for them.

“We hope that the reforms that have been brought in by the commissioner will deliver a better and different Garda service which will work for people.”