Gardai have warned drivers trying to evade checkpoints that they will be caught after two vehicles were pursued and stopped by officers in Tipperary.

Cahir Gardaí stopped the vehicles after they turned from checkpoints.

The driver of the first vehicle had no driving licence or insurance. The car was seized and a court appearance will follow.

In the second incident, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cannabis. Gardai have reminded drivers to never drink or drug drive.

