Gardaí have said quad bikes and scramblers are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries.

They’ve issued a warning about the dangers associated with the vehicles ahead of Christmas.

They say in recent years, a number of people have been killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or a scrambler on public roads.

Most of the incidents involved children under 18 years of age.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said they could be a dangerous Christmas present.

He said: “Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family this Christmas so our message is clear; children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision.”