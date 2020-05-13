Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Carlow man Joseph Savage, who is missing from the Bagenalstown area since Monday, May 11th last.

He is described as being approximately 5’10”, with short fair hair, of stocky build with blue to green eyes.

When last seen, Joseph was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Both Gardaí and Josephs family are said to be very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.