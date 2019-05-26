Gardaí and the parents of a 14-year-old girl who is missing in Galway are said to be “very concerned” for her safety.

Julija Nedilskaja is missing from her home in Knocknacarra, Salthill, since Friday.

She was last seen when she left her school on Taylors Hill, Galway at around midday.

She is described as being 5′ 9″ in height, of slight build with long dark blond hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform, a navy skirt, a navy jumper with the school crest and a blue shirt and black runners.

It is not likely that Julija is still wearing these clothes, Gardaí say.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may be able to assist in locating Julija to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 – 514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.