By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are urging people in the South East to be aware of fraudulent calls.

It comes a person was scammed in Co. Carlow in last month.

The caller said they were from the Department of Social Protection and asked the person to download an app on their phone.

As a result, the person lost almost €1,900.

Gardaí are appealing to people to be sure of who you are speaking to.

If in doubt, before taking any action, call the official number for the department they are purporting to be calling from.