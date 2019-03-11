Gardaí in Kilkenny are asking homeowners in the region to be vigilant following the advent of a new scam.

The scam involves a plainclothes man attempting to gain entry into people’s homes while posing as a Garda.

Gardaí noted one case, which occurred in Bagenalstown last Thursday, whereby a male posing as a policeman arrived at the door of an elderly woman’s home claiming a sum of money had been found.

The male then asked the lady if he could enter the property to check if she was missing any more money.

The women refused and the male left the property.

Gardaí are urging homeowners to never leave a stranger into their home without official identification.

