Garda arrested a number of men and uncovered nearly €750,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Four men have been held overnight after nearly €750,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine were uncovered by Gardaí in separate operations over the past 48 hours.

Three and a half kilos of cocaine worth €245,000 was found at a house in Kill, Co Kildare, after Gardaí intercepted a car on the M7.

Meanwhile, cannabis growhouses were uncovered in Ballymahon in Co Longford and Ballina, Co Mayo.

The men being held range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Ballina councillor Michael Loftus says the huge grow operations should be a warning to people who own homes in remote areas who might be offered cash to rent them out.

He says electrical power is critical for growhouses and that ” very elaborate heating systems” are installed.