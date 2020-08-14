Gardaí in Kilkenny will conduct checkpoints this weekend on the Laois border, to ensure people are adhering to the current lockdown restrictions in the midlands.

Last Friday a temporary lockdown was announced for Laois, Offaly and Kildare, in an attempt to tackle clusters of Coronavirus cases in the region.

As part of ‘Operation Fanacht’ checkpoints will take place on the Kilkenny/Laois border to ensure people from Laois, Offaly and Kildare do not travel outside their respective counties.

There will be allowances for individuals with a reasonable excuse such as a medical appointment or work.

Photo Credit: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow