Gardaí have seized a quantity of homemade alcohol in a raid on an apartment in Cork this morning.

The multi-agency sting operation targeted Russian or Polish poitin being sold to the homeless community in the city.

It is believed officers raided the home on the Northside of the city of a 36-year-old man who is suspected of selling the high potency poteen in 500ml water bottles for €10-€13 per bottle.

Some of the cash seized in today’s Garda operation. Pic: Garda Press Office

Officers seized around 60 litres of the illicit alcohol, along with cash and a baton. Hundreds of bottles were also being prepared for packaging.

Cork’s Evening Echo is reporting that social welfare cards were being taken from people and they were being forced to pay for the alcohol on a weekly basis.

Gardaí described the racket as “quite organised sale and distribution.”

Pic: Garda Press Office

They believe at least 120 litres were being sold on a weekly basis, generating around €400,000 a year in income.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the Gardaí said: “The alcohol being supplied is suspected to be of a high strength and not having undergone any quality controls.

“Revenue investigations relating to excise matters are ongoing. FSAI and HSE will investigate with a view to a prosecution from a public health concern.”