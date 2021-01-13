Gardaí in Dublin were left stunned after they stopped a motorist for transporting a large couch on a car roof.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan was pulled over by the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Policing Unit near the Chapleizod By-Pass after Gardaí had spotted the unsecured load.

On closer inspection, another couch was observed protruding from the vehicle’s boot, which appeared to be held in place with a bungee cord.

The motorist was not allowed to continue. Proceedings are to follow.

Taking to Twitter, the Garda Traffic Twitter account said: “While on patrol near the Chapleizod By-Pass, members of the DMR West Roads Policing Unit when they saw this car with a couch on its roof. It was not secured properly and the motorist was not allowed to continue until proper transport was secured for it.”

Needless to say, followers made light of what can only be viewed as a dangerous move by the motorist, with one Twitter user likening the idea to Mr Bean’s armchair contraption…

Image: Garda Traffic, Twitter.