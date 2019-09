Gardaí in Kildare have stopped a motorist travelling at almost double the legal speed limit in Kildare last night on Sunday, September 22nd.

The driver of the red vehicle was stopped after been clocked travelling at 168 km/h – 68 km/h over the legal speed limit.

Naas Roads Policing unit detected this car traveling at 168km in 100km zone last night. Court to follow for this driver., pic.twitter.com/akM2XDrCNC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 23, 2019

A court date is to follow.