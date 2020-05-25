A motorist is due to appear in court after gardaí performed a positive test for opiates and cocaine yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz CLK, who was already disqualified, was “smoking heroin while driving.”

A roadside test was conducted at approximately 18:37 on Sunday evening, which tested positive for opiates and cocaine, and negative for cannabis and benzodiazepines.

The driver was arrested and a court date is to follow.

Disqualified driver of this car was smoking heroin while driving recently. Stopped by Gardaí, a roadside test administered which resulted in the driver testing positive for cocaine and opiates. Driver arrested and court to follow. Never drive under the influence of drugs pic.twitter.com/2B2X8ZOEvn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2020

In April of this year, another driver tested positive for opiates and cocaine in a separate incident in Tipperary.

That motorist was also arrested.

Gardai in Tipperary stopped this vehicle last night. Suspect heroin and an offensive weapon were located in the vehicle. The driver tested positive for Cocaine and Opiates. The Driver was arrested and has a court appearance. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/5hCBywNZpm — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2020

Image: Garda Twitter