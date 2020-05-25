A motorist is due to appear in court after gardaí performed a positive test for opiates and cocaine yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz CLK, who was already disqualified, was “smoking heroin while driving.”

A roadside test was conducted at approximately 18:37 on Sunday evening, which tested positive for opiates and cocaine, and negative for cannabis and benzodiazepines.

The driver was arrested and a court date is to follow.


In April of this year, another driver tested positive for opiates and cocaine in a separate incident in Tipperary.

That motorist was also arrested.

 

Image: Garda Twitter

Share it: