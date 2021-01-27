A disqualified motorist has a due date in court after Gardaí in Dublin stopped a van en route to France for a winter holiday.

When stopped as part of Operation Fanacht, Gardaí found the rogue motorist to be driving without a driving licence or insurance.

Gardaí arrested the motorist while the van was confiscated.

Gardaí temporarily attached to Store Street Station on #OperationFanacht stopped a disqualified driver at Dublin Port heading to France on holidays. No driving licence, no insurance. Van seized, driver arrested. #StayHomeStaySafe #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/82mwNvqF1B — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 26, 2021

The arrest comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed yesterday that Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions will stay in place until at least March 5th – an extension of six weeks.