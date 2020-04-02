A BMW driver was stopped by Gardaí in Dublin yesterday after deploying a somewhat unorthodox method to transport a used mattress.

The driver of the BMW M5 had used duct tape to ‘secure’ the load to the car’s roof, prompting the Clondalkin Road Policing Unit to stop the motorist until alternative transport for the mattress could be found.

The motorist was also advised on the current government self-isolation instructions.

Elsewhere in Dublin, the driver of this Fiat Punto got into some bother after being stopped by Gardaí on patrol.

On closer inspection car was found to have bald tyres unsafe for road use.

The driver, meanwhile, was travelling unaccompanied on a learner permit without a valid insurance certificate.

The motor was seized and proceedings are to follow.

