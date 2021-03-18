James Cox

Gardaí found a number of people drinking shebeen in Edenderry, Co Offaly today.

As part of Operation Navigation, gardaí in Offaly searched a private premises in Edenderry earlier today, following alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Gardaí attended and located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol. These persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations — Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.”

The news comes as 582 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed this evening – and no new deaths.

In the South East – there are 23 in Waterford, 19 in Wexford, 14 in Tipperary 9 in Carlow and less the 5 in Kilkenny.

There are 345 patients in hospital with Covid, which includes 83 in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says the situation is very concerning.

“Some indicators of the disease are static or plateaued.

“You can quite clearly trace that relatively constant case count over the last 10 days to an increase in mobility, congregation and social mixing which began at the end of February into early March.”

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency says a campaign will be launched to raise awareness of the potential side effects of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

It says it is a safe and effective jab but has not definitively ruled out a link to reports of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

A number of countries, including Ireland, suspended its use over concerns over blood clotting issues.