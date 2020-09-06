Gardaí have seized weapons, fireworks, suspected drugs and cash following two searches in Cork on Friday.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit executed two search warrants at houses in Mallow town.

During the course of the first search, they seized 490 fireworks, an airsoft replica handgun, pepper spray, a tazer disguised as a mobile phone and a machete. Small quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and diazepam along with weighing scales and €400 in cash, was also seized.

During the second search Gardaí seized a legally held rifle, ammunition and five airsoft replica firearms. They also seized a small quantity of cannabis herb and €1750 in cash.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.