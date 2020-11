Gardaí have seized about €5 million worth of suspected ecstasy and MDMA in Dublin.

After receiving information on Friday afternoon, gardaí obtained a search warrant and later searched a premises in Tallaght.

They located two large plastic barrels containing 76.9kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags and 8.27kg of suspected MDMA in blocks.

The total drugs seized is believed to be €5 million, with all drugs now subject to analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.