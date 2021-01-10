Gardaí have seized cannabis plants worth €12,000 from a house in Piltown, Kilkenny.

It happened on Tuesday, where the Divisional Drugs Unit arrested one person and issued a search operation for the property.

A cannabis growing facility was recovered during the search operation, with a number of cannabis plants. A quantity of dried cannabis herb was also seized. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at approximately €12,000.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Thomastown Garda Station.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on 2nd February 2021.