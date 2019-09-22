Community police officers from a Dublin Garda station seized almost three hundred tools and accessories at a car boot sale in Kilkenny this weekend.
The tools and accessories are suspected to be stolen from DIY shops nationwide.
Gardaí say the estimated value of the seized tools is €6,000.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
