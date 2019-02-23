Gardaí in Cork have seized €716,000 worth of drugs in Cork as part of ongoing operations by the Cork Regional Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply on controlled drugs.

Searches were carried out in three locations on the north side of Cork and North County Cork.

Cocaine, Cannabis Herb and Cannabis Resin were seized as a result.

One man in his 40s has been arrested and is currently detained at Mallow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justuce (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are still ongoing.

