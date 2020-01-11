Gardaí seize €400k of cannabis in grow house

Gardaí in Donegal have found a cannabis grow house.

Officers from the Donegal Town Drugs Unit searched a premises in Drumrooske, Co. Donegal at around 9.45am yesterday morning.

They were assisted by members of the Ballyshannon Regular Unit and the Garda Regional Support Unit.

They found between 450 and 500 cannabis plants (pending analysis), at varying stages of growth, with an estimated value of €400,000.

A photo of the grow house in Donegal. Pic: Garda Info in Twitter

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.