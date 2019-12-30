Gardaí have seized €140,000 worth of heroin in Dublin.
Officers arrested a man after they searched a car on Arbour Place in Dublin 7 at around 3.10pm today.
Plain clothes gardaí on patrol in the area saw four people acting suspiciously in a car.
The four fled after their car was stopped by the officers in the Arbour Hill area who also seized the bag of heroin.
Officers managed to arrest a man in his 20s and he is being questioned at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.