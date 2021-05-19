By Dean Egan.

Kilkenny Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit seized a batch of cannabis infused sweets during a planned search of a house in County Carlow last week, following on from an earlier similar seizure in Kilkenny.

Gardaí say there has been a noted increase in the seizure of these types of drugs in Waterford & Kilkenny-Carlow Garda Divisions this year.

Gardaí are warning parents to be aware of these types of sweets, which are packaged to look almost identical to known brands.

The sweets are infused with THC which is a psychoactive chemical.

Any product infused with THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/1984, and their possession is illegal.

Gardaí are echoing the recent health warning from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after a number of young people, some as young as 3 years of age, have fallen ill and required hospital treatment after consuming these sweets.

Anybody with any information in relation to possession or availability of Cannabis Sweets is asked to contact their local Garda Station, Garda Confidential 1800 666 111 or Kilkenny Carlow Dedicated Drugs Hotline 087 790 4885.