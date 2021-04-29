By Cillian Doyle.

Kilkenny Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl.

Itreace Massey went missing from the Johnswell Road area of Kilkenny at around 5am this morning.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 5, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Itreace was wearing pyjamas and possibly a pink hooded top. She is known to wear a black headband and carry a brown handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

