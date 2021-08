The Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 18 year old from Carlow

Mason Byrnes went missing from Tullow Road on Saturday and it is believed he could be in Dublin.

He’s described as being 5′ 10 ” in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue hoodie and a black or blue body warmer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.